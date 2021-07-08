Fairs, carnivals and theatre happening Round Town

Take the family to the Salem Fair. Enjoy the rides, exhibits, entertainment and more. It’s Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but bring money for rides and food.

It’s the final weekend of the Buchanan Community Carnival. Enjoy the rides or a carnival burger and fries. It runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday.

Take a lap around Martinsville Speedway and support veterans. For a $25 donation, you can drive your car around the historic half-mile track. Proceeds benefit Vet Tix, which gives event tickets to veterans and first responders. It’s Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Academy Center of the Arts Youth Theatre presents ‘Sister Act Jr.’ There are shows Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $6.

Mingle at the Market returns to the Vinton Farmers’ Market. Enjoy music by Five Dollar Shake, the beer garden and more. Tickets are $6. It’s Friday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.