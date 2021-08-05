Fairs and festivals return Round Town

Steppin’ Out returns to Blacksburg for its 40th year. More than 200 artists and crafters will be there. In addition, there’s music, food and more. The entertainment starts at noon on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in Downtown Blacksburg.

Celebrate local agriculture at the Botetourt County Fair. Enjoy local food and products, kids activities, livestock and poultry shows, music and more. It’s Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buchanan Town Park. Admission is free.

The Salem Farmers’ Market is home to Salem After Five. Enjoy great music and food, while helping local organizations. Legacy will perform, with food available from The Crusty Bark food truck. It’s $5 to get in. The fun starts Friday night at 5 p.m.

Lynchburg Parks and Rec holds the 3rd annual Great Cardboard Boat Race. One and two person teams will build and then try to float their cardboard boats without sinking. It’s Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Miller Park Pool.