Live music, river fest happening Round Town

Enjoy some great music in Radford. The Legacy Motown Revue will perform at Glencoe Museum Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Head to Henry County for the Smith River Fest. It returns after a year off due to the pandemic. There’s free river tubing, demonstrations, races and more. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. Admission is free.

Head to Nelson County for the second weekend of the Lockn’ Farm Festival. Enjoy great music, food and more. This weekend’s entertainment runs Friday through Sunday.

Head to Appomattox for Wolfbane Production’s Wolfswood Faire. Enjoy a day filled with sword fights, performances, music, food, dancing and more. It’s Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults.