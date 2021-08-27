Clear icon
This Coco will make you ‘un poco loco’ with how cute she is

Don’t worry: You won’t end up in the Land of the Dead with this Coco

Coco
Coco (Roanoke Valley SPCA)

ROANOKE, Va. – If you choose to adopt this sassy kitty, this Coco may end up on your “ofrenda” too! You know, if you celebrate Dia de Los Muertos like the Disney Pixar film this cat gets her namesake.

This long-haired black cat is just over a year old and is looking for her forever home.

Just a warning: She likes to purr a lot, which also is accompanied by some drool.

We’re told she loves to headbutt, but like most cats, loves attention on her own terms.

If you’re interested in adopting Coco, you can find her at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Click here to learn more.

