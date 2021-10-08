McDonald’s thanks educators with free breakfast

McDonald’s is celebrating educators around the U.S. by offering them free breakfast.

From Oct. 11-15 administrators and teachers can go to McDonald’s and show a valid ID for a free “Thank You Meal” at Breakfast.

Meal choices include an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, or a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit with a side of hash browns and a medium soft drink or Premium Roast or Iced Coffee.

Meals are available for free every day, with a limit of one meal per person per day at participating McDonald’s locations.