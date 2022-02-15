Tasty Tuesday: The Yellow Sub makes long-awaited re-opening in the Hill City

Old favorites and new items on the menu at The Yellow Sub in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Yellow Sub has been a favorite in the Hill City for about five decades. After going up for sale, Ralph and Michele Harrison knew it was time to step in and keep it around for longer.

Ralph tells us, “It was packed here all the time. My dad used to come here. We’re trying to bring it back – to its glory days and make it a place for people to come hang out. Get a good sandwich, and maybe drink a beer or two.”

The mission is to bring new life into it and add more for the public to enjoy.

“We’re going to try to do something outside and maybe put in a stage. Maybe do cornhole nights – things like that. We’re going to try to make as many event nights as we possibly can.”

The Harrison’s know a few things need to stay the same - starting with the name. Right after they purchased The Yellow Sub, they tell us, “We got a bombardment of ‘don’t change the name.’ We want the name to stay the same.”

While they’ve added some new things to the menu, like wings with multiple different sauces, they also honor tradition.

Michele tells us, “We can still do anything that she had on her old menu.”

Traditional items like ‘The Yellow Sub’ can still be devoured, but “One of our biggest sandwiches right now is our Italian.”

You start with your base meats and work your way down the line for whatever topping you’d like.

Instead of just being open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hours have been extended. The intent is to go far beyond a place where you get a sandwich and get out.

“That’s what we want it to be – just a hangout almost like Cheers.”

Be sure to mark your calendars for March 9. The Yellow Sub is holding a ‘steal the pint’ night with beers from Three Notch’d on tap.