Solutionaries: Helping Fight the Hunger

Do you live in a food desert? Are you in the middle of a food swamp? Do better options exist? Food solutions for everybody, including the littlest ones in desperate need of baby formula.
Join us for Solutionaries on Thursday, June 30th at 7 p.m. EST.
Here’s what you can expect from our next episode:
- Baby Formula Shortage: Crowdsourced baby formula solutions
- Food Deserts: Providing nutritious options and opportunities for at-risk areas
- Food Swamps: Many food options — many unhealthy food options.
- Make Food Medicine: Breaking the cycle of poor nutrition and the health issues that come with unhealthy foods.
- Meet the “Moo Crew”: A group making milk available to many while raising awareness and gathering donations to help Virginia’s food insecurity.
- The Spaces Between: Ensuring everyone eats. Including those caught between qualifying for assistance and those just outside the requirements.