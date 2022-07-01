5 things to do while you’re stuck at the airport waiting for a new flight

Just ask anyone who has traveled in the past few weeks and they will tell you that having your flight changed, canceled or redirected is becoming more and more common these days.

Add in that this weekend is one of the busiest weekends to fly during the summer and you’re looking at a whole lot of down time at the airport while the airlines figure out how you’re going to get to your destination.

So in case you’re traveling this weekend and you’re stranded in a random airport, here are some things you can do to pass the time. They may not be all that fun, but it sure beats starring at an airport tarmac for hours on end, right?

1.) Have a drink at every bar at the airport

This one seems like a no-brainer, because who doesn’t love to drink at an airport? Time doesn’t exist in airports so no one is going to judge you if you’re downing a margarita from the Chili’s airport at 10 in the morning. To make it even more fun, turn the airport bars into Epcot and have a drink at each one.

2.) Reorganize the apps on your phone

Cleaning up the clutter on your phone is something that you always say you’re going to do, but it’s such a boring task that you never get around to doing it. Now that you’ve got all this free time, why not get ahead of it? Delete those random screenshots in your photo albums, organize your apps and delete the number of the guy who never texted you back. It’s called self-care, baby!

3.) Play road trip games

We’ve all been on a long road trip and played games like finding stuff in order of the alphabet or by color, so why not do it in an airport? The only downside to this is if you’re a solo traveler. Better luck next time, friend.

4.) Meet a new friend

Look, don’t be a creep and try to talk to people who want to be left alone, but taking a seat at the airport bar is a great way to meet some new people, have a drink and watch the hours melt away. Other stranded travelers are probably bored out of their minds too, so it can’t be that hard making a new friend.

5.) Shop till you drop

Most of us are at the airport for one thing and one thing only, and that is to travel. However, a lot of airports have a lot more stores than just the place with candy and water bottles. Explore the airport and see what it has to offer. You never know what you may find!

Have you had a nightmare airport situation lately? Let us know in the comments or email @jroskopp@grahammedia.com.