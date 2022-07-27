He made it! Paddleboarding 28 hours, over 44 miles — now just one Great Lake left to conquer on his quest

It took nearly 28 hours and more than 44 miles, but a Canadian man is now one step away from completing his quest to cross all five Great Lakes via paddleboard.

Mike Shoreman, who said he wants to become the first disabled man to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard, crossed Lake Michigan on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, finishing in Chicago just before 10 a.m. ET.

That's Chicago. 14 hours in.

12 to go. pic.twitter.com/9jz4yUb0mv — Mike Shoreman - The Unbalanced Paddleboarder (@MikeShoreman) July 27, 2022

Shoreman departed Union Pier, Michigan at 6 a.m. Tuesday and thought he would land in Chicago around noon on Wednesday, but low waves allowed him to complete his journey ahead of schedule.

It was the fourth of the Great Lakes he has crossed by paddleboard this summer.

Shoreman, a Canadian who in 2018 was diagnosed Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, a neurological condition that affects the nervous system and causes mental and physical imbalance, is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes by paddleboard to raise awareness and money for mental health programs.

His final hurdle is to cross Lake Ontario, which he will attempt to do into his hometown of Toronto in August.

On May 29, Shoreman successfully crossed Lake Erie from Point Sturgeon, New York, to Crystal Beach, Ontario, a journey he said lasted 17 miles and took seven hours.

On June 12, Shoreman cross Lake Huron, going from Harbor Beach, Michigan to Goderich, Ontario, which provided a major scare.

Shoreman said he had a medical emergency in the middle of the night in the middle of the lake, but managed to cross it completely in more than 28 hours.

He was met by paramedics on the beach, but was ultimately OK.

On July 5, Shoreman successfully crossed his third Great Lake when he paddleboarded across Lake Superior from Orenta, Wisconsin to Two Harbors, Minnesota, a 28-mile journey that took more than eight hours.

On each of his trips, Shoreman is accompanied by a boat and a crew that feeds him every 30 minutes. There also is a filming crew that is documenting his every move.