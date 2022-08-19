Blue Ridge Bites: Five-Minute Mashed Banana Bread

10 News is with the Virginia Egg Council in the kitchen making a five minute mashed banana bread.

If you like quick, easy, tasty dessert recipes, Virginia Egg Council has one you just have to try.

Mary Rapaport, Consumer Affairs Director for the Virginia Egg Council joined WSLS in the outdoor kitchen to share her five-minute mashed banana bread recipe.

It’s perfect to give as a gift to a family friend or a teacher, or maybe you want to keep it all for yourself. Either way, this recipe is perfect for when you’re in a pinch.

Five Minute Mashed Banana Bread (Credit: Virginia Egg Council) (WSLS)

All you’ll need for the five-minute mashed banana bread recipe is:

1 box of yellow cake mix

1 package Banana Cream Instant Pudding and Pie Filling

½ cup water

½ cup vegetable oil

2 ripe bananas, mashed (about 1 cup)

4 eggs

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

First, you’ll need to preheat your oven to 350°.

Then, all you need to do is mix all of the above ingredients well, pour the mixture into two 4″x6″ greased loaf pans, then bake at 350° for 40 to 45 minutes.

Some helpful tips the Virginia Egg Council suggested for making this yummy treat:

Try lining the pans with parchment paper, with a piece going each way and ends left hanging out – this will help keep your pans clean!

Sharing with friends? No problem. You can wrap it up in parchment paper and tie a ribbon around it. If it’s an extra special occasion, you can also include small kitchen gadgets tied to the bow. Place it in the freezer in a large zip-up bag until it’s time to gift it to someone.

