💙✨ Our Top 10 Something Good stories!

Hello, friends! It’s Jack here. Can you believe that it’s already 2023?

I sure can’t. I’m still trying to process the year 2020, and now all of a sudden 2022 is done and over with. That’s not to say that this past year wasn’t full of amazing and beautiful moments that brought a little bit of good to the world.

That’s why we wanted to count down our favorite Something Good stories of the year for you. And guess what, I’m even hosting the show! It was truly hard to narrow it down to just 10 stories since we had so many that highlighted that there is still tons of good out in the world.

Despite our staff having trouble narrowing the list down to just 10, we’re pretty confident that we pick the best of the very best. If there’s one thing that all of these stories have in common, it’s ordinary people doing extraordinary things for others. From a complete stranger helping someone in a weather emergency to a student who wants to play free music for people in his community, you’ll see that there is goodness and positivity everywhere. You just have to look for it.

Now, we don’t want to give too much away, but we thought I’d be fun to give you a sneak preview at a few of out Top 10 picks.

This is not only a good story, but it’s an adorable story. A cute little kitten was trapped in a drain pipe and needed to be rescued. Luckily, some friendly police officers got a call that they normally wouldn’t be getting on a busy day. These officers didn’t have to respond to a trapped kitten, but they did, and it was a great day for all.

As someone who grew up learning to play an instrument, I was always practicing my tuba around the house. Never in a million years did I think to play it for others while at city hall. This teen practices his saxophone at his local city hall and plays patriotic songs for all to hear. He’s not doing it for money or fame, he just wants to bring a little bit of joy for the people that happen to be walking by.

We all know that riding a bike for long distances can be hard, but can you imagine doing it from coast to coast? That’s exactly what the man in this story is doing, and he’s raising awareness for a good cause along the way. His friend is fighting colon cancer, so he’s spreading the word about colon cancer and how to get checked for it along his ride.

You can watch the full Top 10 episode by clicking on the photo below. As always, click here to subscribe to our Youtube channel so you never miss more good news.

And make sure to share YOUR good news with us here! You could be featured on an upcoming episode of Something Good!

We’ll see you next time!

Jack.