10 News’ Duke Carter wins T.G. Howard Community Center’s Community Impact Award

PULASKI, Va. – One familiar face is getting recognized in the New River Valley.

The T.G. Howard Community Center awarded 10 News Anchor/Reporter Duke Carter the “Community Impact Award” earlier this week.

The award is given to a person or group that demonstrates excellence in their field, serves others in a selfless manner, champions the successes of the NRV, and reflects the values of T.G. Howard, according to the organization.

This came as a surprise to Carter – in a social post, he said he had no clue he was nominated. Nonetheless, Carter was elated by the recognition.

“Thank you and it feels good serving the citizens in Pulaski County, VA,” Carter wrote. “Thank you T.G.Howard Community Center!”

When asked what advice he’d give to others considering a career in the journalism and media field, Carter told officials, “I believe in a passage from a significant piece of literature that has impacted my life ... 2 Corinthians 5:7. There will be times in your journey where the path seems unclear, but you must hold on to your faith. Faith in what you believe, faith in your knowledge, faith in those that love you, and most importantly faith in your truth.”