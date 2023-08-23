79º
PIN IT: Send us pics of your furry friends for National Dog Day

You might even see your pups on TV!

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Australian Shepherd dog. (WDIV/Kayla Clarke)

Saturday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, and to celebrate, we want to put the spotlight on your sweet doggos!

They say a dog is a man’s best friend. I don’t know about you, but I’d have to agree.

From playing fetch to curling up on the couch, time spent with your pup is never time wasted.

Send your paw-some pics to Pin It, and you may even see your fur babies during our newscasts and on our social media platforms!

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Give your pup a few extra cuddles (just because they deserve it)
  • Be on the lookout for your paw-some pals during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

