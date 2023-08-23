PIN IT: Send us pics of your furry friends for National Dog Day

Saturday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, and to celebrate, we want to put the spotlight on your sweet doggos!

They say a dog is a man’s best friend. I don’t know about you, but I’d have to agree.

From playing fetch to curling up on the couch, time spent with your pup is never time wasted.

Noon - Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Send your paw-some pics to Pin It, and you may even see your fur babies during our newscasts and on our social media platforms!

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your pup a few extra cuddles (just because they deserve it)

Be on the lookout for your paw-some pals during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

See More Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.