It’s that time of year again!

Dunkin’ and Starbucks have rolled out their fall menus, and some of us, like me, love a good pumpkin spice latte to get us in the fall mood.

For others, a regular coffee will do just fine. Or, maybe you’re still sipping on an iced cold lemonade to hold onto summer as long as possible!

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

In either case, we’d love to hear from you. Let us know what you think in the poll below!