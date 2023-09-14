Clear the Shelters surpasses 1 million all-time adoptions as 157k shelter pets find new homes nationwide

NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters nationwide pet adoption and donation initiative has now resulted in more than one million adoptions since its 2015 inception as more than 157,000 pets found new homes during the 2023 campaign from Aug. 1 to 31.

WSLS 10 has participated in the campaign since its inception. Locally, partner shelters in Southwest and Central Virginia reported 1,014 shelter pets finding forever homes. Each day during the month of August, WSLS 10 featured an adoptable pet from local shelters, focusing specifically on longest-tenured residents.

13 of the 38 animals WSLS 10 featured were adopted!

Success stories include the longest-tenured dog, Ice, at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. Ice had been there for 637 days. His owner tells 10 News she saw him featured during a WSLS 10 newscast and knew she needed him.

In addition, more than $575,000 has been donated to participating animal shelters and rescues as part of this year’s Clear The Shelters fundraising effort, which has been extended in recognition of reaching the one million all-time adoption milestone. Donations can be made through Sept. 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

WSLS 10 local partner shelters include:

“It’s been an immense privilege to witness the growth of Clear The Shelters from a local initiative led by our stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, to a nationwide cause that has helped a million pets find new homes,” said NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Staab. “This campaign’s driving force has always been the employees, partners, stations and sponsors who generously contribute time, effort and resources each year. We thank them and all those who’ve adopted and donated over the last nine years.”

As part of the 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign, 152 NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations partnered with more than 1,400 shelters to promote pet adoption and raise funds to benefit animal welfare. This year’s participating shelters represented 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

“This remarkable milestone helps quantify Clear The Shelters’ impact over its nine campaigns, but also illustrates the number of pets in need and the challenges facing animal shelters and rescues in our communities year-round,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s EVP of Diginets & Original Production and Clear The Shelters leader. “We are very proud this community-driven initiative continues to grow and succeed in helping pets and the wonderful shelters and people who care for them.”