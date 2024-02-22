Countdown clock going strong for these big 2024 events

We’re almost two months into 2024 already, and that means we are getting much closer to various happenings that are significant in the year.

Just how close? Here is a countdown to important events in 2024.

Start of hurricane season

Thursday marked 100 days until the start of what forecasters say will be an active 2024 hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

Warmer than average water temperatures and the arrival of La Nina are the two big factors why forecasters are saying it will a busy season, according to weather.com.

For a list of 2024 hurricane names, click or tap here.

Solar eclipse

We are 45 days from what for many will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The United States, Canada and Mexico is bracing for a solar eclipse that will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991 and the first in the United States since 2017.

The next time such an eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States will be Aug. 23, 2044. A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, blocking the view of the sun from the earth.

Cities around the United States, Canada and Mexico are already gearing up for special viewing gatherings, festivals and other events.

Summer Olympics

There are 155 days until the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. It will be the first time Paris has hosted the game since 1924 and the opening ceremony will be unique in that athletes will parade in on boats down the Seine River.

Election night

This is also another year where we elect a President, and election day on Nov. 5 is 156 days away. Before the date of the general election in November will be a series of primary elections in each state.

It’s looking certain that it will be a rematch of the 2020 election between former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

Christmas

We know you just recently put away all the decorations. But just to be fun, Christmas is 307 days away! It’s never too early to shop!