Movies and TV shows casting in Richmond

'Singularity'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Delivery Person (supporting, 18-40) --- Alan (lead, male, 30-45) --- Evelyn (lead, female, 32-40) - Average hourly rate: $38 - Casting locations: Richmond, Virginia - Learn more about the short film here

'We Are Not Fish'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Harrison (lead, male, 22-35) --- Olivia (lead, female, 20-34) - Average hourly rate: $25 - Casting locations: Richmond, Virginia - Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- Jenna (day player, 18-30) - Average hourly rate: $125 - Casting locations: nationwide - Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100) - Average hourly rate: $25 - Casting locations: nationwide - Learn more about the feature film here

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show - Roles: --- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100) - Average hourly rate: $200 - Casting locations: nationwide - Learn more about the scripted show here

'Riddle of the Cyclops'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Kenny (lead, male, 25-35) --- Gary (lead, male, 45-65) --- Vanessa (lead, female, 26-55) - Average hourly rate: $100 - Casting locations: New Bern, North Carolina - Learn more about the short film here

'Emotional Support Animals'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Goth Goddess (supporting, female, 25-36) --- Therapist (supporting, female, 35-100) --- Joe (lead, male, 30-39) - Average hourly rate: $25 - Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland - Learn more about the short film here

'The BA'

- Project type: scripted show - Roles: --- Arie (supporting, 18-25) - Average hourly rate: $15 - Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland - Learn more about the scripted show here

