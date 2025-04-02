My Hometown’s Best - everything you need to know!

This space is for you to ask questions and see what questions others might have as well.

We will update this often. Be sure to check back for more questions.

What is My Hometown’s Best? My Hometown’s Best is about telling us the best parts of your hometown. Grab your phone, get out, and get creating!

When does it begin? My Hometown’s Best will begin April 1st

Do I need to register? You have to be signed up as an Insider. There is no registration.

What should I record? This is your time to shine! Show us your content creation skills by taking us around to show the best of your town!

Are there specific locations? Visit the Hometowns section on the main page to view all of the cities, towns, and county’s in our viewing area.

How long can the video be? Videos can be up to 1 minute. Don’t feel pressured to talk that long. Videos under 1 minute are accepted as well

Do I have to shoot on my phone? No. You have creative control, use your phone, a camera, a drone, whatever works for you! Just make sure you can upload to the Pin-It page.

Can I edit my video? Yes! We only ask that you keep the towns separated.

Do I have to be in the video? We would love to see your smiling face in the video. If you are camera shy, it’s perfectly fine to not make an appearance in your video.

I cant find my town, what do I do? Visit the main page, look for your town and select it, it will take you directly to your upload page. If you do not see your town, let us know.

Why can’t I find my town in the categories? There are many amazing cities, towns, and counties in our viewing area so we had to consolidate the Pin It categories list. Each city or county is under an overarching town, find that town on our main page and that’s your category.

Can I share my post on my social media pages? How do I? Yes! First, click on your post. Next, in the top right corner press the three dots. Select copy link and paste wherever you would like to share.

