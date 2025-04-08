Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
41º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Half off VIP tickets for Taco’Ritas 2025!

Live music, vendors ,margaritas, and tacos!!!

Kendra Corpening

Tags: TacoRitas, Insider
Taco'Ritas 2025 (WSLS 10)

Taco’Ritas is back, and bigger than ever!

Recommended Videos

Taco'Ritas 2024 (WSLS 10)

The festival is coming back to Roanoke on May 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Taco'Ritas 2024 (WSLS 10)

WSLS is partnering up with the Berglund Center to get you in as a VIP — for half the price. Normally $49, but for Insiders, it’s only $25 (plus service fees). Act fast, the tickets are limited! They will sell out fast!

Taco'Ritas 2024 (WSLS 10)

The Zona para niños (Kids Zone) will return this year with activities centered around family fun!

VIP tickets include: 1 1/2 hour early access (10:30am), Exclusive VIP Only Area, Exclusive VIP Necklace, 2 Tacos, 1 Margarita Tasting Wristband, Exclusive Margarita purchase line and exclusive VIP Margarita flavor, Unlimited chips & salsa bar

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS