LIST: Events honoring Juneteenth in Central, Southwest Virginia

On June 19, countless community members will unite to celebrate and honor the profound historical significance of Juneteenth.

While its roots extend back hundreds of years, Juneteenth is recognized as America’s youngest federal holiday, officially designated as such in 2021.

Recommended Videos

This day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.

In the coming days, people across the country will celebrate unity through festivities, food, and camaraderie.

Here’s a look at events happening in our area to recognize Juneteenth:

When: June 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: McCadden Park at 1616 Street in Northwest Roanoke

What: Residents are invited to celebrate Juneteenth at McCadden Park. The Roanoke City Democratic Committee will be handing out snow cones and registering voters.

When: June 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 500 Swanson St in Martinsville, Virginia

When: June 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park

What: FloydCARE is set to host its Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 14. The event will be free and open to the public, featuring food, music, songs, kids’ activities, speakers and more.

When: June 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Sharswood Manor Estate at 5685 Riceville Rd

What: This event aims to honor the rich history of Juneteenth with a variety of activities, including food, family fun and live cultural entertainment.

When: June 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 463 Homestead Lane

What: The Rock Spring Plantation descendants committee is set to host a celebratory gathering of descendants and others interested in learning more about the enslaved community of Rock Spring Plantation and Juneteenth. If you’re interested in learning more about the lineage at Reynolds Homestead, you can do so here.

When: June 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Dumas Center at 108 Henry Street in Northwest Roanoke

What: The event aims to commemorate freedom and unity with food, music, performances and community.

When: June 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 1418 Hershberger Road

What: This event is for artists of all skill levels and hopes to bring community members together to enjoy music, reflect and connect.

When: June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 12130 Booker T Washington Hwy in Hardy, Virginia

What: Admission is free. The celebration will feature guided tours, gospel singers, food vendors and children’s activities.

When: June 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Richardson Park

What: This Juneteenth Celebration will include live entertainment, food, business vendors and more. In the event of rain, it will be held inside Lylburn Downing Middle School at 302 Diamond Street, Lexington VA 24450, just across the parking lot from the park!

When: June 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Theatre at the Academy Center of the Arts

What: Celebrate the heartbeat of freedom with the ‘Rhythm of Freedom,’ a performance looking to honor the rich cultural traditions of West African dance and drumming.

When: June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Miller Park

What: The free event will feature music, local performers, praise dancers, family activities, local authors and more to reflect on celebrating Juneteenth 25 years in the Hill City.

The Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition will have Juneteenth activities and events all week, starting June 16. You can learn more here.

Did I miss an event? Email me at jotey@wsls.com!