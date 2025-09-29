10 News Anchors help SWVA Wildlife Center raise money at annual Gala fundraiser, showcasing a unique talent

Roanoke – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke held it’s annual Night Owl on the Town Gala this weekend at Hotel Roanoke. It’s the center’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Around 200 people were in attendance for an night of dancing, music and celebrating the center’s efforts for conservation and rehabilitating local injured and orphaned wildlife. While the final numbers are being tallied, Executive Director Chester Leonard said it was a record-breaking year for fundraising.

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center's Night Owl on the Town Gala. (WSLS)

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas is a permitted volunteer and serves as a Board of Directors Member for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and helped the committee plan the Gala. 10 News Anchor John Carlin served as the live auctioneer and even underwent classes with the center to train to learn how to work with one of their ambassadors, Jack Sparrow, an American Kestrel.

Johns secret talent is his auctioneer abilities. His grandfather worked as an auctioneer and he says he picked up some of his talents.