Explore Southwest & Central VA veterans’ stories this Veterans Day with our interactive map

Celebrate Veterans Day by exploring the stories of Southwest and Central Virginia's heroes on our interactive map

In honor of Veterans Day and the Virginia’s Veterans Parade, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible veterans from Southwest and Central Virginia!

This interactive map lets you explore and celebrate the stories of local heroes who’ve served our country with pride.

Even better, you can submit your own veteran stories to be featured on the map—because every story deserves to be heard and honored. Whether you’re a veteran, family member, or simply want to say thanks, this is a meaningful way to connect with and celebrate those who’ve given so much.

Take a moment to explore, share, and celebrate the veterans who make our region proud. To help share and celebrate these stories, you can submit your story or your loved one’s story via “Pin It.“

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video related to your veteran story.

Select “Veterans Day 2025” as the channel.

Include the story in the description.

Hit submit!

By sharing your story and pinning your memories, you help ensure that the legacy of service in our region is remembered and celebrated this Veterans Day!