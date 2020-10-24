Chick-fil-A sauces to be sold in select stores nationwide in 2021

Chick-fil-A sauce at home? It would be my pleasure.

The popular fast-food giant announced earlier this week that folks nationwide can buy 16-ounce bottles of its signature Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce at select retailers starting next year.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any in our state right now, but the sauces can currently be purchased at “Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, with a nationwide rollout scheduled for early 2021,” according to the company.

If you’re in a sauce bind until next year, Virginia residents can currently purchase 8-ounce bottles of the sauces while placing an order for curbside or delivery from the Chick-fil-A app at select restaurants, but be sure to check with your local restaurant for availability.

When the 16-ounce bottled go on sale, they will be priced around $3.49 per bottle, and with every purchase, all royalties Chick-fil-A receives will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship Initiative.

Click here for more information about the sauces and where to buy them.