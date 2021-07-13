Burger King employees use restaurant sign to announce they’re all quitting

A photo has gone viral on social media of a Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Burger King employees announced their exit from the fast-food chain in a grand way, and it’s gaining online attention.

“WE ALL QUIT” was displayed in large letters on this Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska, followed by “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

Rachael Flores, the store’s former general manager, posted a photo of the sign on Facebook and wrote: “We quit cause upper management was a joke and had no care for me or my employees. I put in my 2 weeks and so did MANY other people.”

Flores told KLKN that she and eight co-workers put in their two weeks notice because of poor working conditions, including having broken air conditioning for weeks, which made the kitchen reach temperatures over 90 degrees. When she confronted her boss about it, he allegedly told her she was being a “baby.”

Since the sign has been put up, Flores said management has called her to take the sign down and also fired her, telling her to turn her keys in.

KLKN reports that the store is still open but is allegedly having staffing issues.