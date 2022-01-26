37º
7 new Little Debbie snack cake flavored ice creams set to hit Walmart shelves

Little Debbie snack cakes are getting a cool, creamy twist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Ice cream lovers, there are seven new Little Debbie snack cake flavored ice creams that you might wanna add to your must-try list. (Hudsonville Ice Cream)

Ice cream lovers, there are seven new Little Debbie snack cake flavored ice creams that you might wanna add to your must-try list.

On Tuesday, family-owned brands Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie announced that they are coming together to create seven new Little Debbie snack cake inspired ice cream flavors.

Starting Feb. 1, the ice cream pints are expected to hit Walmart’s shelves and will be sold for $2.50.

Here are what flavors you can expect to see:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

This isn’t the first time Little Debbie snack cakes have gotten transformed into ice cream. Back in November, Little Debbie made history as it launched Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream, one of its first products to be turned into a nice cold treat.

