Little Debbies is turning its famous Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream this holiday season

The sweet treat will be sold exclusively at Walmart starting Nov. 1

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means seasonal goodies are on the horizon! Soon, one of Little Debbies most popular treats is going to be sold as an ice cream.

Little Debbies Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream will hit Walmart freezer shelves starting Nov. 1.

The new frozen dessert has a rich vanilla flavor packed with golden cake chunks and swirled with green springles and red icing.

This is the first time in Little Debbies history that one of its products will be officially made into an ice cream.

