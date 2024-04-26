Central Virginia Welding Wars giving students the ability to kick-start their careers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Welding Wars competition is sparking an interest for the next generation of welders.

Dozens of employers made their way to the Welding Wars to search for their next hire. And 11th grader Vincent Wells has his “torches crossed” that it will be him.

“Hopefully at least two of these companies will call me and ask me to do an apprenticeship and hopefully I can start in the next year or two,” Wells said.

The Welding Wars is more than just a competition to show off the up-and-coming young talent, it’s also a way to share all the options for students once they graduate, other than college.

“It really is just a direct way to get into the workforce without having to go to school for a four-year degree,” Tori Gilmartin, director of talent and workforce development for Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance said.

Welding Wars is a chance for students to get in front of companies. Employers who attended told us that for these students it’s sometimes more about who you know than what you know.

“Certainly, it’s our expectation that these welders will know how to weld but then sometimes we can’t help or do anything if we know nothing about you. So, this is a great opportunity to identify some folks that man in a couple years this is going to be a really great welder,” Nat Marshall, BMXT employer said.

Gilmartin said the need for welders is heating up in the area and students graduating high school could be making $22 an hour as an entry-level employer.

“It is one of our most in-demand job occupations in the Lynchburg region it is a viable great choice for our future talent to consider so they can have a great quality of life,” Gilmartin said.