Should parents sanitize Halloween candy when kids get home from trick-or-treating?

Many parents are still trying to navigate how they will celebrate Halloween with their kids this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed low-risk activities for the holiday:

Carving and decorating pumpkins

Decorating the house

Halloween scavenger hunt

Virtual costume contest

Movie night with family members

CDC officials said candy should be not be given out to trick-or-treaters this year.

Health officials said individually wrapped goodie bags lined up in yards for families to grab and go is considered a moderate risk.

Traditional trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity, according to the CDC.

Dr. David Harding Priest said parents do not need to wipe down individual pieces of candy, he told Novant Health readers to just make sure kids wash their hands.

The Nemours Children’s Health System said if parents really want to be on the safe side with kids' Halloween candy. Parents should let the treats sit for 48-72 hours before they can eat the candy.

Dr. Benjamin Chapman with North Carolina State University said eating candy from food packaging has not been identified as a transmission route of the coronavirus. He said there have not been any examples where food or packaging has been identified as risk factors.