Obesity disproportionately impacts rural residents; new online program pays you to lose weight

More than 130 million Americans are overweight or obese, and people living in rural areas experience significantly higher rates of both obesity and chronic illnesses associated with obesity. This is due in part to a lack of access to healthcare resources and fitness facilities.

Now, researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to help those in rural areas lose weight, and even get paid for it.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

They’ve received an over $3.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to determine if online behavioral weight management programs for rural residents can be improved by adding a human touch.

Read more about the program from UVA here.

Becca Krukowski, a public health researcher at UVA said the implications of this project could be far greater than weight loss for its participants.

“I think that this program could provide important information for policymakers in the future because currently, digital programs are not reimbursable by Medicare and Medicaid,” Krukowski said.

Krukowski said online obesity programs have typically failed to yield the same benefits as in-person programs. This study will test three approaches to add human involvement.

More than 600 volunteer participants will be enrolled in a core online, 24-week weight loss program and randomly assigned to receive one of two forms of feedback on their self-monitoring efforts, as well as potentially receiving additional components including weekly group video sessions and individual coaching calls.

The goal is to help residents of rural areas, where in-person weight loss programs can be scarce, manage their weight and fight the obesity epidemic that has swept America.

All randomized participants will receive a 6-month online group lifestyle program focused on creating healthy eating and exercise habits, as well as weekly feedback from a trained professional regarding their progress. Participants will be asked to complete follow-up data collection at 2, 6, and 12 months after randomization, consisting of wearing the study-provided Fitbit activity tracker, weighing on the study-provided electronic scale, and completing online questionnaires.

For participants who qualify for the study and are randomized, they will receive this weight loss treatment at no cost. IREACH offers monetary incentives for completing each of the 3 follow-up assessments (a total of $70 is possible).

The program will be offered for the next 3 years.