60º

WSLS Insider

🍎✏️SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the teachers you nominated during Teacher Appreciation Week

It’s time to celebrate our A+ teachers

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Insiders

We asked, you answered.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, we asked you all to nominate an A+ teacher, and you all didn’t waste time sharing a kind note about your favorite educator.

Many teachers don’t hesitate to give their all when it comes to being there for their students, changing the world—one kid at a time.

Now, it’s time to celebrate them and all that they do.

Here’s a look at some of your submissions:

1. Mrs. Gravely at Stanleytown Elementary

She goes above and beyond for the special children of her class. Her heart is huge!

2. Molly Dalton at Spiller Elementary School

She goes above n beyond to teach her students! Shes Always there to help!Such a big & caring heart!

3. Dusty Spence at BHS

She has been a life changer for decades. She has taught in private and public schools. We love her!

4. Wendy Burcham at Lincoln Terrace Elementary

She goes above and beyond for her students!

Know of a teacher that deserves recognition that wasn’t listed above? Nominate them in the form below. We’d love to hear about them!

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email