📷 Pin It Wrapped: Here’s a look at some of the best photos submitted to WSLS 10 in 2023

Ready or not, here 2024 comes. I know, I know - this year happened in a flash, and honestly, I’m still trying to process the fact that 2023 is indeed coming to an end.
Looking back, this year has been filled with beautiful moments I will forever cherish, life lessons that I will hold with me from here on out and challenges that have molded me into a stronger individual.
Even the not-so-good moments have held weight and shifted my perspective of life in an incredibly transformative way.
For many, myself included, I know this year has come with many trials and tribulations that have set us back tremendously.
Regardless though, we were able to power through - and not only that, but we were able to turn our trials into triumph and make it through another year, which is certainly worth celebrating.
With that being said, I want to thank each and every one of you—our loyal viewers—for taking 10 News along the journey with you this year through Pin It.
From first Christmases to moments with loved ones to heartfelt traditions that you hold near and dear to your heart, the photos that you all have submitted through Pin It have truly been a highlight of the year.
We are honored to be a part of the journey.
With that being said, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the top photos you all have sent our way this year. As much as I would love to include ALL of your photos, I had to narrow it down just a bit.
MelissaGW
March 13,1993 my then boyfriend and I got stuck in Roanoke on the way home to Covington, after spending my Spring Break in Florida. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! Here we are celebrating at the home of the pastor who married us a year later. It was 3 days before we could get home to Covington. We are celebrating 29 years of marriage this year!
Beth Johnson
Jeremy and Ashley Theis will never forget their wedding day, after their Blue Ridge, marathon and half marathon, was canceled due to lightning. They were joined by family and friends on the lawn of the library, near the finish line, where they exchanged wedding vows, and became Mr. and Mrs. Theis.
Susan Roth
Northern lights photographed at Pergatory overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway south of the Peaks of Otter Sunday April 23, 2023 just after 10pm
Sandy Mooney
Senior Rileigh Dalton and her date Colton Mooney ready for Fort Chiswell Prom. Photo taken at the Loretta Historic Mansion
jessmess87
My daughter & some of her best friends! George Wythe High School,Hoco (Oct 7 2023)❤️
Angie McKissick
Many are missing loved ones during the holidays. Our Autistic Son John passed away 7; years ago from a seizure in his sleep right after Thanksgivingb2016. Each year since we decorate his grave for Christmas.