📷 Pin It Wrapped: Here’s a look at some of the best photos submitted to WSLS 10 in 2023

Let’s take a trip down memory lane

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the top photos you all have sent our way via Pin It in 2023. (Jazmine Otey via Pin It)

Ready or not, here 2024 comes. I know, I know - this year happened in a flash, and honestly, I’m still trying to process the fact that 2023 is indeed coming to an end.

Looking back, this year has been filled with beautiful moments I will forever cherish, life lessons that I will hold with me from here on out and challenges that have molded me into a stronger individual.

Even the not-so-good moments have held weight and shifted my perspective of life in an incredibly transformative way.

For many, myself included, I know this year has come with many trials and tribulations that have set us back tremendously.

Regardless though, we were able to power through - and not only that, but we were able to turn our trials into triumph and make it through another year, which is certainly worth celebrating.

With that being said, I want to thank each and every one of you—our loyal viewers—for taking 10 News along the journey with you this year through Pin It.

From first Christmases to moments with loved ones to heartfelt traditions that you hold near and dear to your heart, the photos that you all have submitted through Pin It have truly been a highlight of the year.

We are honored to be a part of the journey.

With that being said, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the top photos you all have sent our way this year. As much as I would love to include ALL of your photos, I had to narrow it down just a bit.

And, as we raise our glasses to 2024, please feel free to send more of your precious life moments to us via Pin It by clicking here.

JANUARY

They.call.me.Snax

Tye dyed snowman.

0
Dublin
BBowers

Hiking at Douthat State Park

0
Covington

FEBRUARY

Ira T

My wife never spoils our MAX

0
Roanoke
ArmandoE

Monday morning after the snow.

0
Hillsville
LilithMoon

Exploring Smith Mtn lake yesterday

0
Roanoke

MARCH

HunterR
0
Roanoke
MelissaGW

March 13,1993 my then boyfriend and I got stuck in Roanoke on the way home to Covington, after spending my Spring Break in Florida. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! Here we are celebrating at the home of the pastor who married us a year later. It was 3 days before we could get home to Covington. We are celebrating 29 years of marriage this year!

0
Roanoke
Angie Hinebaugh

Chandler Hinebaugh 2 years old Loved sledding

0
Clifton Forge

APRIL

Beth Johnson

Jeremy and Ashley Theis will never forget their wedding day, after their Blue Ridge, marathon and half marathon, was canceled due to lightning. They were joined by family and friends on the lawn of the library, near the finish line, where they exchanged wedding vows, and became Mr. and Mrs. Theis.

0
Roanoke
Susan Roth

Northern lights photographed at Pergatory overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway south of the Peaks of Otter Sunday April 23, 2023 just after 10pm

0
Roanoke
3hawkins4us

This is Oakley and it’s also my birthday!

0
Roanoke

MAY

MC

Graduation Pre-K & Senior

0
Roanoke
Sandy Mooney

Senior Rileigh Dalton and her date Colton Mooney ready for Fort Chiswell Prom. Photo taken at the Loretta Historic Mansion

0
Roanoke
Misty Combs
0
Shawsville

JUNE

Serenity Williams

611 whistle blow event

0
Roanoke
Missy

James River HS Macy Williams Class of 2023

0
Roanoke
Haleylaw
0
Roanoke

JULY

KTA

4th of July VInton War Memorial

0
Roanoke
KTA

Falling Spring Falls

0
Roanoke
Shane76

Meatball keeping watch at the lake

0
North Shore

AUGUST

Anna Pham

Luke's First day of Kindergarten!

0
Roanoke
Shonda

Abbey loving the sunset this evening.

0
Roanoke
Jan Nicole

Daughter 1st Day of 6th grade

0
Roanoke

SEPTEMBER

MsDA

Rescue treeing walker coonhound named Lane (after Lane stadium and Lane Hall aat VT) is ready for gameday!

0
Roanoke
KTA

Beaver Dam Sunflowers

0
Roanoke
jerry carr

Double rainbow coming down 81 from Bristol

0
Roanoke

OCTOBER

jessmess87

My daughter & some of her best friends! George Wythe High School,Hoco (Oct 7 2023)❤️

0
Wytheville
Becki

Fall colors in Arnold’s Valley

0
Glasgow
Chef Loren

Fall foliage in Hiwassee on Claytor Lake.

0
Roanoke

NOVEMBER

Chris Morris

Looking down 501along the James River towards Big Island

0
Big Island
Maggie T

Bridge in Narrows, VA.

1
Narrows
Shonda

Taken this morning looking toward the Blue Ridge Parkway.

0
Roanoke

DECEMBER

Ashley89

Teagans first Christmas

0
Roanoke
Netta3

December 11th snow in Willis, Virginia.

2
Bent Mountain
Angie McKissick

Many are missing loved ones during the holidays. Our Autistic Son John passed away 7; years ago from a seizure in his sleep right after Thanksgivingb2016. Each year since we decorate his grave for Christmas.

0
Roanoke

