🎄QUIZ: Test your knowledge on White House Holiday Traditions!

Test your knowledge of White House holiday traditions with our fun quiz! From the first Christmas tree to themed decorations, see how much you know about the festive history of America’s most famous home.
Recommended Videos
Test your knowledge of White House holiday traditions with our fun quiz! From the first Christmas tree to themed decorations, see how much you know about the festive history of America’s most famous home.
Recommended Videos
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos