12.5 carat diamond ring among many treasures of unclaimed property up for auction

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of unclaimed property is up for grabs in a state online auction by the Virginia Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property Division.

The online bidding went live Thursday. Some of the more notable items include a 12.5 carat diamond ring valued at up to $330,000. The natural, fancy, light yellow, round brilliant cut diamond ring starts at a bid of $25,000.

Another 6 carat diamond ring is also listed for sale along with a platinum diamond necklace among many more fine jewelry items, electronics, collectibles, instruments and more.

These are all items that could not be reunited with the owner or may have been seized by police. All tangible property is kept in the vault at the Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasury. Due to space restrictions, each year items are cleared out of the vault and put up for auction. Many of the items have come from safety deposit boxes that have gone dormant.

Items can be viewed and inspected May 7 in Richmond, the last day of online bidding.

To view and bid on the items, click here.



