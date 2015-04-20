Advancement Foundation helps small businesses thrive

ROANOKE, VA (WSLS10) A non-profit in the town of Vinton is working to create an environment for small businesses to thrive.

Workers at the Advancement Foundation are helping business owners build a solid plan so they can start their own business.

"It makes me feel great to know that it's there but I would have liked to have known about it a long time ago," Habibah Yasin, the owner of Black Diamond Beauty Salon said.

They help entrepreneurs by linking them up with small business owners who can mentor them to make sure they are on the right track.

“Research shows that small business failure is common but businesses that come through a business incubator are about 87% successful which is unbelievable,” Annette Patterson, the president of the Advancement Foundation said.