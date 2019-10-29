Mast General Store hiring for downtown Roanoke location set to open this summer
Retailer will open in historic Heironimus building
ROANOKE, Va. – Mast General Store has opened applications for its future location in Roanoke's historic Heironimus building.
The North Carolina-based retailer plans to call the Star City home starting this summer.
The company is hiring full and part-time sales associates in all departments.
You can apply in person from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Saturday, or from Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at the Roanoke Economic Development Office.
For more application information, click here.
