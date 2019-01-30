North Carolina-based store returns retail to downtown's Heironimus building

Construction blocks off part of Church Avenue outside the old Heironimus Building.

ROANOKE, Va. - Retail is returning to the downtown Roanoke's historic Heironimus building.

The Mast General Store, which is part of a family of North Carolina-based retailers, plans to call the Star City home in 2020.

Roanoke's Mast General Store currently has 10 stores across three states that focus on "old-fashioned customer service, products that spark nostalgia, and quality goods from rocking chairs to hiking gear."

The Heironimus Building, located at 401 South Jefferson Street, was originally built as a furniture store in 1905. It was later taken over by the Heironimus Department store in 1915 and remained a part of downtown until 1996.

Major renovations at the historic building are expected to be complete in about a year, according to Richmond developer, The Monument Companies.

In August, during the announcement of the sale, the developer outlined plans that include making about 80 apartments and having space for restaurants and other businesses. There is space for on-site pool and gym facilities.

