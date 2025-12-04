Danville Councilman Lee Vogler to speak on recovery after July attack

This undated photo provided by the City of Danville shows Danville City councilmember Lee Vogler, who was set on fire at his office in Danville, Va. Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Arnold Hendrix/City of Danville via the AP)

It’s been less than four months since Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler was set on fire in an attack that rattled the city and drew nationwide attention since. Since then, his recovery has been closely followed as he continued to set new milestones in his recovery journey.

One of his biggest milestones was set back on October 21st when he returned to his post in the Danville City Council chambers. Vogler received a standing ovation from all in attendance, walking under his own power to his seat mere weeks after undergoing numerous surgeries and fighting off infections.

Thursday Vogler sits down with 10 News for an in-depth interview on the attack that changed his life forever, and his miraculous recovery.