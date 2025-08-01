Councilman Lee Vogler’s wife shares update on his condition and recovery journey

On July 30, 2025, Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes entered Showcase Magazine, where Vogler serves as director of marketing, and set him on fire. Vogler sustained second- and third-degree burns over more than half his body and is currently in stable but critical condition at the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Clinic, according to a GoFundMe campaign promoted by Showcase Magazine.

City Councilman Lee Vogler will undergo multiple surgeries as part of his recovery, according to a statement shared by his wife, Blair Vogler, on the Showcase Magazine Facebook page.

“Today, Lee will undergo the first of what will be many surgeries on his road to recovery,” Blair Vogler said. “We are incredibly grateful for the exceptional team at UNC Chapel Hill. Their expertise, professionalism, and compassionate care have given us both comfort and confidence during this difficult time.”

She added, “We have full trust in the burn surgeons and the entire unit team, and we’re thankful for the support we’ve received from friends, family, and the community.”

Blair Vogler concluded by asking for continued prayers “for Lee, our family and the medical team” as they navigate the challenging road ahead.

The GoFundMe page describes Vogler as a tireless public servant who has served Danville for more than 13 years without missing a meeting. He is also a devoted father and husband, coaching his children’s sports teams and deeply involved in his family’s life.

“Lee is a fighter. He has always faced challenges with courage, determination, and an unbreakable spirit,” Blair said from the hospital, according the GoFundMe page. She asked for privacy as Vogler continues to heal and requested “continued prayers for our family and the medical team.”

The GoFundMe goes on to say that because of the nature of the attack, workers’ compensation may not cover his injuries. Vogler will be unable to work for the foreseeable future, and Blair will lose wages while caring for him. Their children are also facing emotional trauma and uncertainty.

The fundraiser aims to help cover medical expenses not covered by insurance, travel and lodging for treatment, lost household income, and long-term rehabilitation costs.

Those interested in donating, can do so here.

