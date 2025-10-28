Danville grand jury indicts man accused of setting councilman on fire

A man accused of dousing Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler with gasoline and setting him on fire in July has been indicted by a Danville grand jury.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and armed breaking and entering. As previously reported, on July 30, Buck-Hayes allegedly purchased $3 worth of gasoline and went to Vogler’s office with the intent to kill him, prosecutors say. Buck-Hayes told authorities his wife had been having an intimate relationship with Vogler.

The case, certified by a judge last month, will now proceed to trial, with a date to be set soon.

Under Virginia law, attempted murder carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while aggravated malicious wounding and armed breaking and entering each carry sentences ranging from 20 years to life.

Last week, Vogler returned to his post for the first time since the attack, marking his first public appearance in several months. During the meeting, he shared details of his recovery, revealing he was unconscious for about 13 days and that at one point, 90% of his body was infected.