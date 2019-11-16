Meet Piglet. He’s deaf, blind and also pink

A puppy has captured the hearts of people across social media for his inspirational story and unique pink-colored appearance.

Piglet, a deaf-blind pink puppy, was rescued from a hoarding situation in Georgia along with his mother and three littermates, according to WGRZ.

His website, pinkpigletpuppy.org says he traveled to Connecticut in March of 2017. He was taken in by a foster family who say he was a 1-pound screaming baby. His foster home ended up becoming his forever home when they adopted Piglet in May of 2017.

After months of screaming and severe separation anxiety, Piglet finally got into a routine snuggling in his dad’s arms, playing with his dog pack siblings and taking walks down the street.

He's grown a little since then, but he's also gotten more playful, and some may even say, famous!

In February 2018, Piglet made his New York debut at the New York Pet Fashion Show and was an invited guest to The Body Shop Forever Against Animal Testing parade.

Most recently, he flew out to LA for his second PetCon in June of 2019.

NBC Nightly News host, Lester Holt even got to meet Piglet!