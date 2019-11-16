Meet Piglet. He’s deaf, blind and also pink
A puppy has captured the hearts of people across social media for his inspirational story and unique pink-colored appearance.
Piglet, a deaf-blind pink puppy, was rescued from a hoarding situation in Georgia along with his mother and three littermates, according to WGRZ.
His website, pinkpigletpuppy.org says he traveled to Connecticut in March of 2017. He was taken in by a foster family who say he was a 1-pound screaming baby. His foster home ended up becoming his forever home when they adopted Piglet in May of 2017.
Just in case there was any doubt, the Pink cuteness factor was off the charts from the very beginning. Back then, there were numerous questions about the quality of life the tiny deaf blind pink puppy would have. Truthfully, having seen other deaf blind dogs I never questioned whether Piglet would have a good quality of life. I just couldn’t imagine HOW GOOD it would be. Piglet is profoundly disabled. But he is a survivor with the most positive approach to life. He finds ways to use what he has- his highly refined powerful pink nose, and his exceptional mapping skills, to keep himself engaged with his family, friends, routine, and his environment. He has a special sense of touch and a sensitive sense of love. He is an inspiration to all who meet him in person and online. So, for those skeptics, let’s just say that anyone would be happy to have the quality of life of Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy. . . . #pinkpigletpuppy #qualityoflife #doubledapple #deafblind #deafdogs #blinddogs #rescuedog #positiveattitude #specialneedspets #growthmindset
After months of screaming and severe separation anxiety, Piglet finally got into a routine snuggling in his dad’s arms, playing with his dog pack siblings and taking walks down the street.
He's grown a little since then, but he's also gotten more playful, and some may even say, famous!
In February 2018, Piglet made his New York debut at the New York Pet Fashion Show and was an invited guest to The Body Shop Forever Against Animal Testing parade.
Most recently, he flew out to LA for his second PetCon in June of 2019.
NBC Nightly News host, Lester Holt even got to meet Piglet!
We were in NYC for the veterinary conference but Piggy got a big surprise when he visited NBC Studios this morning. In addition to meeting the welcoming NBC Nightly News staff, Piggy had the honor of showing off his tap signals with Lester Holt! (Scroll for more videos and pics.) Thank you to NBC Nightly News for an unforgettable morning.💕 . . . #pinkpigletpuppy #nbcnightlynews #nbcnews #nbcstudios #nyc #bigapple
