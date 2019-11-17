I-64 reopens after tractor trailer crash causes both lanes to close near Afton Mountain

Update: 9:30 a.m.

VDOT says that traffic on I-64 has reopened. However, tscenic overlook at mile marker 100 will remain closed as crews continue cleanup.

“The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising motorists who may be traveling across the mountain passes in Piedmont Virginia – Interstate 64, U.S. 250, 33, 211 and 522 – to drive with extreme caution since icy conditions and thick fog have been reported in those areas,” VDOT said in a statement.

Original story:

Both lanes of Interstate 64 were shut down Sunday morning due to a crash involving a commercial bus and a tractor-trailer.

State police and VDOT say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at 100 mile marker, which is just past the summit of Afton Mountain in Albemarle County.

Troopers say at least four people were taken to Augusta Medical and several others to UVA Medical Center. State Police say there are no confirmed fatalities.

The Crozet Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures to its Facebook page.

**INTERSTATE 64 IS CLOSED BETWEEN EXIT 107 AND EXIT 99** At approximately 4:30 a.m., CVFD, Western Albemarle Rescue... Posted by Crozet Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019

VDOT says drivers should use Route 250 as a detour.

It’s unknown when the highway might reopen to traffic. We’re contacting state police to learn more throughout the day.