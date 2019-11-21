Taco Bell introduces chicken strips
ROANOKE, Va. – Taco Bell is stepping into the chicken sandwich fray, but not exactly with a chicken sandwich.
The fast-food chain announced it is currently testing out crispy tortilla chicken.
It’s chicken strips breaded with jalapeno buttermilk and tortilla chips.
Taco Bell says you can get them standalone or in a flour tortilla, which would be their version of a chicken sandwich.
Taco Bell is rolling out the crispy tortilla chicken in Houston and Dayton, Ohio to start.
They hope to expand the menu item to nationwide locations next year.
