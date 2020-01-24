Virginia officer dies after being dragged by car as it was fleeing traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News officer has died after she was dragged by a car trying to get away from a traffic stop.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

It happened Thursday night near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park just before 7 p.m.

Police say the officer pulled a vehicle over when the driver accelerated, dragging the officer with the car.

The car left the scene and then crashed nearby. The driver was taken into custody after the crash.

Authorities have not named the fallen officer. The investigation is ongoing.

Several police departments across the state have expressed their condolences.