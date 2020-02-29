SURVEY: Corona beer suffering from negative news around Coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Corona beer is suddenly an unlikely victim of the Coronavirus.

38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the coronavirus, according to a recent survey.



Just to be abundantly clear: There is no link between the virus and the beer. https://t.co/xNUnkZvwtE — CNN International (@cnni) February 28, 2020

Obviously, the popular beer has a very similar name to the deadly disease. However, the company wants to remind everyone that they have nothing to do with the Coronavirus.

A recent survey shows the brand is suffering from negative news surrounding the virus, and the timing is bad for the brand. The company is set to launch its new hard seltzer with the slogan, “Coming Ashore” soon.