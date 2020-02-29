30ºF

SURVEY: Corona beer suffering from negative news around Coronavirus

The company wants to remind everyone they have nothing to do with the Coronavirus.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Pictured is a Corona beer.
ROANOKE, Va. – Corona beer is suddenly an unlikely victim of the Coronavirus.

Obviously, the popular beer has a very similar name to the deadly disease. However, the company wants to remind everyone that they have nothing to do with the Coronavirus.

A recent survey shows the brand is suffering from negative news surrounding the virus, and the timing is bad for the brand. The company is set to launch its new hard seltzer with the slogan, “Coming Ashore” soon.

