Walmart reserves special pickup hour for at-risk customers

7 to 8 a.m. time slot reserved for those at high risk

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Walmart is expanding the availability of its curbside pickup service to support at-risk customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every day, the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. pickup hour will be reserved for customers over 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated as high-risk by the CDC.

The pickup service is contact-free -- customers open their trunk and associates load their groceries in.

The new pickup hour is available at select locations. When customers go to select a time slot for their order, they should see a new time slot listed as “At Risk Only.”

