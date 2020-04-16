How to check on the status of your stimulus check’s arrival

If you haven’t already looked, now’s a good time to check your bank account.

Stimulus payments were deposited Wednesday into 80 million accounts for people who have set up direct deposit on their paychecks. Another round is expected to go out next week.

There’s some good news for those who haven’t yet received their stimulus payments: you no longer have to sit in front of your computer refreshing the website for your bank account.

That’s because the Internal Revenue Service has set up a way for people to monitor the status of their payments — much like you can track a delivery you’ve ordered online.

Here’s how to check:

Go to IRS.gov/Coronavirus, then click on the tab that says “Check your payment status.”

IRS.gov (Screenshot via IRS.gov)

Depending on if you filed your taxes, click “Get My Payment” or “Enter Payment Info Here.”

Don’t be surprised if you have to wait a few minutes, but you’ll eventually get through.

IRS.gov (Screenshot via IRS.gov)

Once the next page loads, enter your Social Security number, birth date and address.

IRS.gov (Screenshot via IRS.gov)

Then you should be taken to the screen that shows the status of your payment.

Now, it’s worth noting our sister station, WJXT, has reported that some people’s payments were sent to a tax preparer, like H&R Block. WJXT reached out to the company, which provided this statement:

"The IRS is determining when and how stimulus payments are distributed, and H&R Block is processing payments as soon as they are received, including depositing some payments to Emerald Cards.”

So whether you think your payment was sent to your tax preparer or you’re just not sure where it is, the best resource is the IRS’ “Check your payment status” tool.

Yes. The check is different from your tax return.

The checks for economic relief, in most cases, are $1,200 for every adult and an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

