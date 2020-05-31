62ºF

One year later: These are the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Eleven were city employees with a combined 152 years of employment

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – We now know the names of the 12 individuals killed during Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

During Saturday morning's news conference, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen announced their names.

All but one of the 12 were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.

photo

Laquita C. Brown, of Chesapeake, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for four and a half years.

photo

Tara Welch Gallagher, of Virginia Beach, an engineer in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for six years.

photo

Mary Louise Gayle, of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for 24 years.

photo

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for nine years.

photo

Katherine Nixon, of Virginia Beach, an engineer in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 10 years.

photo

Richard H. Nettleton, of Norfolk, an engineer in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 28 years. Nettleton was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army as a lieutenant in the 130th Engineer Brigade.

photo

Christopher Kelly Rapp, of Powhatan, an engineer in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for 11 months.

photo

Ryan Keith Cox, of Virginia Beach, an account clerk in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 12.5 years.

photo

Joshua Hardy, of Virginia Beach, an engineering technician in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for four and a half years.

photo

Michelle "Missy" Langer, of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 12 years.

photo

Robert "Bobby" Williams, of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator for the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 41 years.

photo

Herbert “Bert” Snelling, of Virginia Beach, was a contractor trying to fill a permit.

