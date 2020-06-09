WATCH LIVE: George Floyd’s private funeral in Houston
Service expected to begin at 12 p.m. EDT. Livestream player will be added before it begins.
HOUSTON – Family, friends and invited guests will gather to remember the life of George Floyd on Tuesday.
A private funeral service is being held at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.
Rev. Al Sharpton, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Congressman Al Green, Bishop James Dixon, are among those attending the service, which begins at 12 p.m. EDT.
