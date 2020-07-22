72ºF

Chipotle to open new location in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Another Chipotle is coming to the Roanoke Valley.

The burrito chain will open in the building that was once home to Little Caesars in Salem at the intersection of West Main Street and Goodwin Avenue across the street from McDonald’s.

The pizza shop is now reportedly moving to Spartan Square.

Right now, Chipotle has locations in Roanoke and Blacksburg, but this will be its first in Salem.

A new location is also expected to open in Christiansburg this fall.

