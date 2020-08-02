These companies are working from home until 2021 -- or forever

CNN – As coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, companies are coming to terms with a future of work that doesn't look anything like it did before -- and many are revisiting their plans to go back to the office.

Some employees won't return to their offices until at least 2021, while others might not ever see their office again.

Twitter got the ball rolling in mid-May when it announced that some of its employees could permanently work from home. And just last week, Google announced that its employees will work from home until 2021.

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business.

What is clear is that offices won't look the same for employees that are currently working from home but plan on returning in 2021.

These companies announced that employees won't be going back to the office until at least 2021:

Google

Universal Music Group

Warner Music Group

Sony Music

Amazon corporate

Viacom

Scotiabank

RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland)

Group Nine Media

Indeed

These companies told their employees that they don't ever have to come back to the office: